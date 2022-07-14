Leslie's Reveals 11 New Store Openings

by

Pool and spa-care brand Leslie's Inc LESL said it opened 11 new stores in Summer 2022, extending its retail presence across the U.S.

The new stores bring Leslie's total store count to over 970 across 39 states.

"Our growing network of physical stores and digital properties are fully integrated, providing customers with maximum flexibility to shop, however, wherever and whenever they want," said CEO Mike Egeck.

The company employs approximately 4,500 associates during the swimming pool season.

Price Action: LESL shares are trading lower by 4.22% at $14.54 on the last check Thursday.

LESL shares are trading lower by 4.22% at $14.54 on the last check Thursday.

