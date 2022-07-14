Leslie's Reveals 11 New Store Openings

- Pool and spa-care brand Leslie's Inc LESL said it opened 11 new stores in Summer 2022, extending its retail presence across the U.S.
- The new stores bring Leslie's total store count to over 970 across 39 states.
- "Our growing network of physical stores and digital properties are fully integrated, providing customers with maximum flexibility to shop, however, wherever and whenever they want," said CEO Mike Egeck.
- The company employs approximately 4,500 associates during the swimming pool season.
- Price Action: LESL shares are trading lower by 4.22% at $14.54 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
