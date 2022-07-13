Lincoln Educational Services Expands Nationally To 23 Campuses

by

Lincoln Educational Services Corp LINC plans to open its second campus in the metropolitan Atlanta area. This new campus is the first of five new campuses LINC intends to open nationwide within the next five years.

plans to open its second campus in the metropolitan Atlanta area. This new campus is the first of five new campuses LINC intends to open nationwide within the next five years. Lincoln Educational currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands. The new 55,000-square-foot campus, has a capacity of approximately 700 students.

The campus will offer training programs in Auto Technology, Electrical & Electronic Systems Technology, Welding, and Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC).

The new campus is projected to open in the third quarter of 2023.

LINC projects the new campus will generate approximately $20 million in revenue and $5 million in EBITDA within four years of opening.

Lincoln Educational expects to open as many as 20 new campuses as part of its long-term strategic plan.

Price Action: LINC shares are trading higher by 1.33% at $6.47 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.