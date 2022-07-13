ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Booz Allen Establishes $100M Venture Capital Fund

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 13, 2022 1:31 PM | 1 min read
  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH launched its Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, a $100 million corporate venture capital arm to accelerate the deployment of commercial tech for federal clients.
  • Booz Allen Ventures will invest in early-stage companies and technologies within four core areas of demand: defense, artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity, and deep technology.
  • Booz Allen Ventures will enable Booz Allen to further expand its existing Tech Scouting capability to source and recommend technology investments. Recent such investments include Latent AI, Synthetaic, and Reveal Technology.
  • Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $90.50 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews