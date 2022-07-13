Booz Allen Establishes $100M Venture Capital Fund

by

launched its Booz Allen Ventures, LLC, a $100 million corporate venture capital arm to accelerate the deployment of commercial tech for federal clients. Booz Allen Ventures will invest in early-stage companies and technologies within four core areas of demand: defense, artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity, and deep technology.

Booz Allen Ventures will enable Booz Allen to further expand its existing Tech Scouting capability to source and recommend technology investments. Recent such investments include Latent AI, Synthetaic, and Reveal Technology.

Price Action: BAH shares are trading higher by 0.06% at $90.50 on the last check Wednesday.

