Raymond James Thinks Bath & Body Works 'Makes A Lot Of Scents'

analyst Olivia Tong initiated coverage on with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $45, implying a 68% upside. The analyst sees a long runway of growth ahead for the company, which the market has underappreciated.

The analyst's optimistic view is supported by several factors, including solid cash generation, market shares in Personal Care & Home Fragrances, and a primarily domestic, vertically-integrated supply chain that allowed BBWI to cruise through logistics challenges.

Square footage growth and optimization, loyalty program, and margins at the high end of peers help the company, noted Tong.

Price Action: BBWI shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $26.81 on the last check Wednesday.

