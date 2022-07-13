Raymond James Thinks Bath & Body Works 'Makes A Lot Of Scents'

- Raymond James analyst Olivia Tong initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI with a Strong Buy rating and a price target of $45, implying a 68% upside.
- The analyst sees a long runway of growth ahead for the company, which the market has underappreciated.
- The analyst's optimistic view is supported by several factors, including solid cash generation, market shares in Personal Care & Home Fragrances, and a primarily domestic, vertically-integrated supply chain that allowed BBWI to cruise through logistics challenges.
- Square footage growth and optimization, loyalty program, and margins at the high end of peers help the company, noted Tong.
- Price Action: BBWI shares are trading lower by 0.19% at $26.81 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.