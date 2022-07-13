Clorox Hikes Dividend By 2%

by

Clorox Co CLX board of directors has declared a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.16 to $1.18 per share.

board of directors has declared a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.16 to $1.18 per share. The dividend is payable on August 12, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2022.

Clorox held $241 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for over 50 consecutive years.

Price Action: CLX shares closed higher by 1.47% at $143.89 on Tuesday.

