Clorox Hikes Dividend By 2%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 6:06 AM | 1 min read
  • Clorox Co CLX board of directors has declared a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.16 to $1.18 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on August 12, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2022.
  • Clorox held $241 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for over 50 consecutive years.
  • Price Action: CLX shares closed higher by 1.47% at $143.89 on Tuesday.

