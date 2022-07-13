Clorox Hikes Dividend By 2%

- Clorox Co CLX board of directors has declared a 2% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $1.16 to $1.18 per share.
- The dividend is payable on August 12, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 27, 2022.
- Clorox held $241 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- The company has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years and paid an annual dividend for over 50 consecutive years.
- Price Action: CLX shares closed higher by 1.47% at $143.89 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.