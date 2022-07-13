Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is “excited” about the potential held out by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s James Webb telescope.

What Happened: Musk’s tweet came after NASA shared the first full-color images captured by the infrared space telescope.

The first images mark a new era of astronomical exploration as the telescope is designed to look back with greater clarity into the time when the universe began, NASA said, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: One of the thousands of galaxies contained in the debut image is nearly 95% as old as the Big Bang — an event that kickstarted the formation of the universe nearly 13.8 billion years ago, the space agency reportedly said.

NASA said on Twitter that capturing the image took less than a day and the image was the “deepest & sharpest” infrared image of the early universe ever taken.

Sneak a peek at the deepest & sharpest infrared image of the early universe ever taken — all in a day’s work for the Webb telescope. (Literally, capturing it took less than a day!) This is Webb’s first image released as we begin to #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/tlougFWg8B pic.twitter.com/Y7ebmQwT7j — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 11, 2022

The first image taken by the telescope was previewed Monday by President Joe Biden and contained a photo of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, reported Reuters.

The first set of images was shared by NASA on Twitter and featured distant subjects like the Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, and the Southern Ring Nebula.

Our faces right now https://t.co/KERdZtqLTe — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) July 12, 2022

