ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This is How Elon Musk Reacted To NASA's Telescope That Can Look Back Into Time

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 13, 2022 9:58 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk says excited about James Webb Telescope
  • NASA says the infrared space telescope can peer back almost into the dawn of the universe
This is How Elon Musk Reacted To NASA's Telescope That Can Look Back Into Time

Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is “excited” about the potential held out by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s James Webb telescope. 

What Happened: Musk’s tweet came after NASA shared the first full-color images captured by the infrared space telescope.

The first images mark a new era of astronomical exploration as the telescope is designed to look back with greater clarity into the time when the universe began, NASA said, according to Reuters.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: One of the thousands of galaxies contained in the debut image is nearly 95% as old as the Big Bang — an event that kickstarted the formation of the universe nearly 13.8 billion years ago, the space agency reportedly said.

NASA said on Twitter that capturing the image took less than a day and the image was the “deepest & sharpest” infrared image of the early universe ever taken.

The first image taken by the telescope was previewed Monday by President Joe Biden and contained a photo of the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, reported Reuters.

The first set of images was shared by NASA on Twitter and featured distant subjects like the Carina Nebula, Stephan’s Quintet, and the Southern Ring Nebula.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed Tuesday's regular session 0.5% lower at $699.21 and lost an incremental 0.4% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Elon Musk Vs Twitter In Court: Analyst Says Brace Yourself For A 'Game Of Thrones' Style Battle

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Elon MuskNASANewsSPACEGeneral