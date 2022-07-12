ñol

Read Why EF Hutton Sees Huge Upside In This AgTech Company

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 1:28 PM | 1 min read
  • EF Hutton analyst Ben Piggott initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd AGRI with a Buy rating and a price target of $5 (143% upside).
  • The analyst believes AgriFORCE has an impressive acquisition pipeline to build a premiere agriculture technology company.
  • Piggott is optimistic about the company’s proposed take over of Delphy, which he says will serve as the cornerstone of a nascent consulting franchise.
  • The analyst added AgriFORCE will need to raise additional capital for the Deroose acquisition, which will lead to either an increased share count, additional balance sheet leverage, or a combination of the two.
  • With the recently availed convertible debt facility, the company looks well-financed to close the Delphy transaction.
  • Price Action: AGRI shares are trading lower by 3.76% at $2.05 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsGeneral