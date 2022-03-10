EXCLUSIVE: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Enters Binding LOI To Acquire Deroose Plants NV For $69M

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) an intellectual property-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing, has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Plants NV, one of the largest tissue culture propagation companies in the world with a leadership position in horticulture, plantation crops and fruit and vegetables.

The net purchase price by AgriFORCE is expected to be approximately US$69 million. The purchase price represents approximately $46.4 million for the Deroose business on a cash and debt-free basis and $22.6 million for the IP portfolio.

Referring to the recent definitive agreement with Delphy Groep BV (Delphy), Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE Growing Systems said the company now looks forward to welcoming Deroose into the AgriFORCE family of companies.

"Our two companies are strongly aligned with transforming the agriculture industry through IP, innovative technologies and expertise that enable cleaner, better crops with reduced environmental impact," Mueller said. "We believe this positions AgriFORCE and Deroose to deliver value by maximizing the sustainability and productivity of available land, especially in tropical climates. In addition, we believe Deroose’s IP provides significant barriers to entry to potential competitors, given the robust patent estate, and typical timelines to research and develop such processes, which could easily exceed a decade. Finally, with the Deroose acquisition, we see opportunities to capitalize on a variety of business synergies, including building on Deroose’s Florida Campus to replicate Delphy’s R&D innovation center for the North American markets.”