Meatech 3D, Singapore's Umami Meats Join Forces Focusing On Seafood Sector

MeaTech 3D Ltd MITC has signed a memorandum of understanding with Umami Meats for the joint development of 3D-printed cultured structured seafood.

Umami Meats is a Singapore-based cultured seafood company. The partnership opens the door for both companies into the Asian market, Singapore specifically.

The agreement is part of MeaTech's collaboration strategy with other players in the alternative protein space.

With the arrangement, MeaTech will be adding seafood to its portfolio of bovine, avian, and porcine products under development.

Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $3.42 on the last check Tuesday.

