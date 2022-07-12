ñol

Meatech 3D, Singapore's Umami Meats Join Forces Focusing On Seafood Sector

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 11:16 AM | 1 min read
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd MITC has signed a memorandum of understanding with Umami Meats for the joint development of 3D-printed cultured structured seafood.
  • Umami Meats is a Singapore-based cultured seafood company. The partnership opens the door for both companies into the Asian market, Singapore specifically.
  • The agreement is part of MeaTech's collaboration strategy with other players in the alternative protein space.
  • With the arrangement, MeaTech will be adding seafood to its portfolio of bovine, avian, and porcine products under development.
  • Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $3.42 on the last check Tuesday.

