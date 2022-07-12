Meatech 3D, Singapore's Umami Meats Join Forces Focusing On Seafood Sector

- MeaTech 3D Ltd MITC has signed a memorandum of understanding with Umami Meats for the joint development of 3D-printed cultured structured seafood.
- Umami Meats is a Singapore-based cultured seafood company. The partnership opens the door for both companies into the Asian market, Singapore specifically.
- The agreement is part of MeaTech's collaboration strategy with other players in the alternative protein space.
- With the arrangement, MeaTech will be adding seafood to its portfolio of bovine, avian, and porcine products under development.
- Price Action: MITC shares are trading higher by 1.79% at $3.42 on the last check Tuesday.
