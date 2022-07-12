If You Invested $1,000 In Amazon When It Launched The First Prime Day, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Ecommerce leader Amazon.com Inc AMZN has utilized its Prime subscription service over the years as a membership that comes with perks for consumers, including free two-day shipping. The company also launched a program in 2015 to provide extra savings to Prime members.

Here’s a look back at how Amazon shares have performed since launching its first Amazon Prime Day.

What Happened: Amazon launched its Prime membership program in 2005 with an annual cost of $79. The main perk of the plan was free two-day shipping for consumers.

Over the years, Amazon has added additional perks that include Prime Video and the recently announced partnership with Grubhub for free food delivery.

On July 15, 2015, Amazon held its first ever Amazon Prime Day, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Amazon. The company called it a “global shopping event” that would offer more deals than Black Friday, in reference to the annual physical retail shopping day.

The first Amazon Prime saw deals introduced throughout the day, with some flash sales and limited offers across every product category. Prime Day was original available in only the United States and eight other countries, but has expanded to more territories over the years.

Amazon raised the cost of its Prime membership in 2022 with its monthly price going from $12.99 to $14.99 and the annual plan going from $119 to $139.

Investing $1,000 In Amazon: Shares of Amazon traded at a high of $23.24 on July 15, 2015, split adjusted for the recent 20-for-1 split in 2022.

An investor could have purchased 43.03 shares on the first Amazon Prime Day.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $4,808.60 on July 12, 2022 based on a price of $111.75 for Amazon shares.

This represents a return of 380.9% from 2015 and an average annual return of 54.4%.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 happens on July 12 and July 13.