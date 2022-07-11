These Are Amazon's 10 Best Prime Day Deals 2022: Smart TVs, Streaming Services, Apple Watches And More

Amazon.com Inc AMZN Prime Day will be kicking off Tuesday, July 12 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through July 13. Amazon Prime customers in more than 20 countries will be able to save on top national brands as well as products from small businesses across every category.

Historical Price Behavior: Since Amazon’s first Prime Day on July 15, 2015, it has become one of the company's biggest drivers of incremental revenue. According to Amazon, its first Prime Day recorded more sales than Black Friday 2014, its biggest Black Friday recorded at the time.

In 2021, Prime Day was pulled forward to June 21 through June 22, and Amazon's stock price saw an incremental change of -0.5%. This was followed by a surge in Amazon’s stock price after releasing its second quarter earnings, as it increased by roughly 6.4% in the ten days following Prime Day.

Additionally, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM expects this Prime Day to generate $3.8 billion in incremental revenue, which would be a 7% increase from this level a year ago.

Also Read: Walmart Dumps Its 2022 Shopping Fest; Adopts Different Route Versus Amazon To Clear Excess Inventory

Best Prime Day Deals: With higher prices comes better deals, as Amazon prepares to offer some of the best deals on Amazon devices, subscription services, baby products, electronics, fashion and much more.

Amazon Prime Day Credits: Amazon Prime members can earn more than $60 in Prime Day credits by taking sponsored actions in the lead up to Prime Day this year.

Buy Now, Pay Later With Affirm: Prime members can enjoy 0% APR on three equal monthly payments when they spend $50 or more on eligible products on Amazon upon credit approval by Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM, from June 28 through July 11.

Deals On Smart And Fire TVs: Prime members can also save on name brand smart and fire TVs including Toshiba, Insignia, Pioneer, and Amazon. The deals include Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off), Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off), Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off), Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off), Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off), Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off), Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off), Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off).

Amazon Devices: Save up to 60% on Echo devices, including Echo Show 15 ($179.99), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) ($74.99), Echo Buds ($69.99), Echo Dot (3rd Gen) ($17.99), and Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids ($24.99). Also, save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Amazon Halo devices ($44.99 for Halo View or Halo Band), Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits ($149.99), Ring Video Doorbell, 2nd Gen ($74.99), Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($119.99), and Ring Alarm 2.0 five-piece kit ($119.99).

Apple Watch Series 7: Save up to 29% or $115 on the Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band ($284.00).

Prime Streaming Channels: Prime members can receive more than 90% off of two months of streaming from Showtime, Starz, Paramount+, Discovery+, AMC+, BET+, Acorn TV, PBS and more. Each Prime Video Channel will be reduced to $0.99 each for the two months ahead of Prime Day.

Prime Unlimited Music: Prime members that have not yet used Amazon Music Unlimited can get four free months of access to 90 million songs ad-free, as well as podcasts. Not to mention, purchases of select Amazon Echo devices will allow Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited six months of the premium subscription service free.

Apple AirPods Pro: Save up to 39% or $79 on the Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case ($169.99).

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Gift Card: Prime shoppers can also receive a $200 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, from July 1 through July 29. Prime card members can earn 6% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market purchases, 5% back year-round, plus 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back everywhere Visa is accepted.

Prime Gaming: Prime members can download more than 30 free games from Prime gaming and through July 13, they can instantly claim more than 25 indie games. Additionally, New World will be 50% off on Prime Day, the largest discount ever for the multiplayer online PC game.