Dollar General Picks Jeffery Owen To Succeed Todd Vasos As CEO

announced Todd Vasos's decision to retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2022. The company's Board of Directors approved the promotion of Jeffery Owen, its Chief Operating Officer since 2019, to succeed Vasos as CEO immediately following Vasos's retirement from the CEO role.

Vasos will serve in a senior advisory position beginning November 1, 2022, and through April 1, 2023, to assist in the leadership transition.

Vasos is expected to enter into a two-year consulting agreement and continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board following his retirement.

Jeffery Owen began his employment at Dollar General in 1992 as a store manager trainee in a Nashville, Tennessee store.

Owen will also be elected to serve as a member of Dollar General's Board upon the effectiveness of his promotion to CEO.

DG shares closed higher by 0.40% at $253.88 on Monday. Photo Via Company

