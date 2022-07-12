Dollar General Picks Jeffery Owen To Succeed Todd Vasos As CEO

- Dollar General Corp DG announced Todd Vasos's decision to retire from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective November 1, 2022.
- The company's Board of Directors approved the promotion of Jeffery Owen, its Chief Operating Officer since 2019, to succeed Vasos as CEO immediately following Vasos's retirement from the CEO role.
- Vasos will serve in a senior advisory position beginning November 1, 2022, and through April 1, 2023, to assist in the leadership transition.
- Vasos is expected to enter into a two-year consulting agreement and continue to serve as a member of the Company's Board following his retirement.
- Jeffery Owen began his employment at Dollar General in 1992 as a store manager trainee in a Nashville, Tennessee store.
- Owen will also be elected to serve as a member of Dollar General's Board upon the effectiveness of his promotion to CEO.
- Price Action: DG shares closed higher by 0.40% at $253.88 on Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsManagementGeneral