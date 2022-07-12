ñol

Gap CEO Sonia Syngal Steps Down; Company Anticipates Dim Q2 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 12, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
    • Gap Inc GPS said its president and CEO Sonia Syngal stepped down from her position and the company's Board, effective immediately.
    • The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that Syngal will be eligible for separation benefits based on her termination without cause.
    • Bob Martin, the company's current executive chairman of the Board, will serve as Gap's president and CEO on an interim basis, effective immediately.
    • Martin has served on the Gap Board since 2002, as lead independent director from 2003 to 2015, and as executive chairman since 2020.
    • The company has also appointed Horacio Barbeito as president and CEO of Old Navy.
    • Outlook: Gap expects Q2 FY22 sales to decline in the high-single-digit range. The company said it continues to navigate margin headwinds.
    • Gap anticipates Q2 adjusted operating margin percentage to be zero to slightly negative.
    • Price Action: GPS shares are trading lower by 5.82% at $8.25 in premarket trade on Tuesday.
    • Photo Via Company

Posted In: BriefsNewsGuidanceManagementGeneral