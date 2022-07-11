Late Friday, Elon Musk officially confirmed that he is pulling out of the deal to buy Twitter, Inc. TWTR. Twitter's board reacted with its intent to pursue the matter in court. Musk, who remained tight-lipped about the aborted deal despite a public appearance this weekend, tweeted a couple of memes on the development.

In the first of the memes he shared, Musk sequenced the proceedings in the Twitter buyout saga. He suggested through a series of four texts that Twitter initially resisted his advances and then refused to divulge information regarding the spam account count. Following the termination of the deal, Twitter seems to want to legally enforce the deal and finally, Twitter now will have to disclose the bot information in court, he added.

All four steps were accompanied by pictures of Musk having a hearty laugh over how things have panned out. The final one where he seems to suggest that Twitter is now legally bound to disclose the spam count has a picture of him laughing out loud.

Musk followed up with another meme, in which a person playing chess is contemplating his moves with a white queen piece on his side of the board. The opponent, who isn't shown, has all his pieces stacked up on his side of the board. This could be an apparent reference to him contemplating his next movers in the takeover battle, which is now likely to be fought in court.

Musk also responded to a tweet by a Twitter influencer going by the handle @WholeMarsBlog, who in jest suggested that the Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer is pulling out of the deal to put cocaine back in Coca-Cola Company KO in a letter to the company's board. He replied with two "rolling on the floor laughing" emojis.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022

Musk also drew SEC's attention to Twitter's material adverse effect.

Indian software engineer Pranay Pathole, who very frequently interacts with Musk on Twitter, tweeted that the SEC should look into Twitter's bot count and investigate its claim.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives sees renegotiation as clearly out of the window, while Future Fund's Gary Black said only when Musk sells the 73.1 million Twitter shares he accumulated, will it be known for sure it's all over and that it isn't just a negotiating tactic.

Twitter shares closed Friday's session 5.10% lower at $36.81 and lost an incremental 4.81% to $35.04 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Ministério Das Comunicaç on Flickr