US NFIB Small Business Optimism Index Might Edge Lower In June, Here's The Major Macro Issues For Tuesday

The Nasdaq Composite settled sharply lower, falling 2.26% to 11,372.60 on Monday. Tesla Inc TSLA shares dropped around 6.5% on Monday amid overall market weakness, while the company’s CEO Elon Musk's recently backed away from his offer to acquire Twitter, Inc. TWTR.

Below is a look at the major economic reports scheduled for release today.

The NFIB small business optimism index for June is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index is projected to decline slightly to 92.9 in June from 93.1 in May.

The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will also auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

Check out our premarket coverage here