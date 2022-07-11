Sabre Partners With Finland Carrier Finnair - Read Why

by

Sabre Corp SABR will make Finland's air carrier Finnair's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content available through its global distribution system (GDS).

will make Finland's air carrier Finnair's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content available through its global distribution system (GDS). Sabre-connected travel agents will be able to shop, book, and manage Finnair's NDC offers through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs and the point-of-sale tool Sabre Red 360 later in 2022.

Last year, Finnair revealed its plans to phase out EDIFACT content distribution and rely exclusively on NDC by the end of 2025.

Kathy Morgan, VP, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions, said, "We are excited to be working with Finnair to distribute their NDC content. Finnair is a technologically innovative airline and together we seek to elevate the NDC booking experience and advance the adoption of offer- and order-based travel retailing."

Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 4.69% at $6.50 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTravelGeneral