Sabre Partners With Finland Carrier Finnair - Read Why

- Sabre Corp SABR will make Finland's air carrier Finnair's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content available through its global distribution system (GDS).
- Sabre-connected travel agents will be able to shop, book, and manage Finnair's NDC offers through Sabre's Offer and Order APIs and the point-of-sale tool Sabre Red 360 later in 2022.
- Last year, Finnair revealed its plans to phase out EDIFACT content distribution and rely exclusively on NDC by the end of 2025.
- Kathy Morgan, VP, Channel Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions, said, "We are excited to be working with Finnair to distribute their NDC content. Finnair is a technologically innovative airline and together we seek to elevate the NDC booking experience and advance the adoption of offer- and order-based travel retailing."
- Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 4.69% at $6.50 on the last check Monday.
