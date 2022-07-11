Tesla Model 3 Sets New Record In 1,000 KM Challenge: Here's Why It's Important

A 1,000-kilometer challenge that tests electric vehicles saw a Tesla Inc. TSLA car set a new record.

Here’s a look at the record set and what it means.

What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 Performance vehicle completed the Bjorn Nyland 1,000-kilometer challenge in nine hours and 15 minutes (after several time deductions). This broke a new record for this particular challenge, according to an InsideEvs report.

“The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test, which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure,” the Bjorn Nyland challenge reads.

The Tesla Model 3 completed the record at an average temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and was charged four times.

A Kia Ceed PHEV, which is used as a reference car, finished the course in nine hours. This vehicle does not have to charge.

Four charging stops were performed by the Tesla Model 3, which was noted as less than the usual five to six times that are typical for the challenge. The average distance between charging stops was 160 kilometers after the initial 361 kilometers.

The average speed was 108 km/hour (68 miles per hour) and the test was conducted on July 1, 2022.

Why It’s Important: The 2022 Tesla Model 3 performance marked a 40-minute improvement on a 2020 model year version. Bjorn Nyland cited higher battery capacity, higher efficiency and better fast charging infrastructure as reasons for the improved time.

A Tesla Model Y Performance vehicle recently completed the test in nine hours and 45 minutes. This vehicle stopped six times for charging.

With the Tesla Model 3 finishing only 15 minutes after the reference car, this could show how electric vehicles are evolving and fast charging can help improve efficiency.

Bjorn Nyland noted that the Tesla Model 3 was quicker than most electric vehicles and also consumed less energy, which likely contributed to the record performance.

As Tesla continues to be a market leader for electric vehicle sales, the company has also shown that its vehicles are strong performers in range and efficiency, something backed by the test from Bjorn Nyland.