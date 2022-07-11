5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Co-Diagnostics CODX - P/E: 4.56 QuidelOrtho QDEL - P/E: 4.5 Iterum Therapeutics ITRM - P/E: 1.04 Fonar FONR - P/E: 9.69 BioNTech BNTX - P/E: 3.38

This quarter, Co-Diagnostics experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.25 in Q4 and is now $0.34. Most recently, QuidelOrtho reported earnings per share at $11.66, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $7.29. Most recently, Iterum Therapeutics reported earnings per share at $-0.03, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-0.02. Fonar's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.32, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.57. BioNTech saw an increase in earnings per share from 13.93 in Q4 to $15.97 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.