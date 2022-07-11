Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

- Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans.
- DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc.AMZN Amazon Delivery Service Partner.
- Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months.
- The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S.
- The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022.
- "DelPack is a leader in last mile package delivery and this agreement puts our Class 1 cargo van program front and center for last mile delivery opportunities,” said CEO David Michery.
- Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 11.96% at $1.30 on the last check Monday.
