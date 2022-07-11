Mullen Shares Pop On Cargo Van Deal With Amazon Delivery Services Partner DelPack

by

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans.

has signed a binding agreement with DelPack Logistics LLC (DPL) for cargo vans. DelPack is an Amazon.Com, Inc. AMZN Amazon Delivery Service Partner.

Under the agreement, DPL will purchase up to 600 Mullen Class 2 EV cargo vans over the next 18 months.

The 600 Class 2 EV Cargo Vans will be fully homologated for the U.S.

The first 300 fully homologated for the U.S. Mullen Class 2 EV Cargo Vans can be delivered to DPL by Nov. 30, 2022.

"DelPack is a leader in last mile package delivery and this agreement puts our Class 1 cargo van program front and center for last mile delivery opportunities,” said CEO David Michery.

Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 11.96% at $1.30 on the last check Monday.

