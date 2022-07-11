Tyson Foods Works On Improving Chicken Operations Amid High Demand: WSJ

- Tyson Foods Inc TSN Chief Executive Officer Donnie King has reiterated his commitment to turn over the company's chicken business, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- "We've not been where we want to be from a performance perspective, from an execution perspective," the report quoted King.
- The biggest U.S. chicken processor has been struggling to fulfill growing customer orders as it incurred more costs for chicken feeds and employee wages.
- In the Chicken segment, the company experienced $285 million of higher feed ingredient costs and $159 million in net derivative gains in the first six months of fiscal 2022.
- In its Q2 report, the company said it is working to drive costs down by increasing efficiency, productivity and bringing more capacity online.
- The company is targeting $1 billion in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and more than $400 million in fiscal 2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline.
- Price Action: TSN shares closed lower by 2.28% at $84.11 on Friday.
