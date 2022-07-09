Elon Musk Plans To Help Families Have More Children To Address 'The Biggest Danger' Facing Civilization

Elon Musk's obsession with under-population came to the fore, as he once again expressed concerns over the danger of a collapsing birth rate. What Happened: Earlier this week, Musk tweeted that he is doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis. He also reiterated his fears that a collapsing birth rate is the "biggest danger" civilization faces thus far.

Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis.



A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2022

Incidentally, the tweet came close on the heels of a Business Insider report that said the Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zillis just before he welcomed his second child with singer Grimes through surrogacy. If these rumored children are accounted for, Musk would be a father to nine children in total, although one of his children recently received court approval for cutting ties with him.

Related Link: Elon Musk Warns China On 'Population Collapse:' Each Generation Will Lose 40% Of People

Musk to Deepen His Contribution: When a Twitter follower brought to his notice people who don't want to have a lot of kids due to non-affordability, Musk had a solution. He said he is planning to significantly increase childcare benefits at his companies.

He also hoped other companies will follow suit. Additionally, he said the Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families and details will be announced next month.

Kids are worth it if at all possible. I'm planning to increase childcare benefits at my companies significantly.



Hopefully, other companies do same.



Also, Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families.



Hopefully, details to be announced next month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

Musk was recently in the news following his announcement concerning the termination of his deal to take Twitter, Inc. TWTR private.

Photo: Created with an image from Heisenberg Media on Flickr