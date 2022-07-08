Why Target Hospitality Shares Are Surging Today

by

Target Hospitality Group TH has raised its previously announced FY22 outlook by 53%.

has raised its previously announced FY22 outlook by 53%. The upgrade is related to the significantly expanded and enhanced lease and services agreement supporting domestic humanitarian aid efforts.

related to the significantly expanded and enhanced lease and services agreement supporting domestic humanitarian aid efforts. The company sees FY22 revenue of $500 million - $510 million (prior view $325 million - $335 million), versus the consensus of $333.13 million.

Target Hospitality expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $295 million - $305 million and discretionary cash flow of $320 million - $330 million.

The company anticipates Q2 revenue of $102 million - $107 million, against the consensus of $82.67 million.

Approximately 99% of the company's anticipated 2022 revenue is under contract, with about 73% of contracted revenue having minimum revenue commitments.

Price Action: TH shares are trading higher by 15.70% at $7.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.

