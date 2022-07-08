Read What Is Keeping Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Busy These Days

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA founder Jack Ma visited a university in the central Netherlands to pick the art of sustainable food production, the SCMP reports.

Ma had gone on a similar European tour in 2021 to further his interest in agriculture technology with his first overseas trip in more than a year.

Ma saw immense potential for modernizing agriculture in China by combining technology with Alibaba's cloud computing, big data analysis, and artificial intelligence.

Ma traveled to Wageningen University & Research (WUR), known for its agricultural studies. He visited a hi-tech greenhouse on campus and the Netherlands Plant Eco-phenotyping Centre.

Ma, who created a foundation under his namesake to pursue philanthropic activities, aimed to gain insights into sustainable livestock farming and fisheries, to "fully devote his time and efforts to agriculture and food sustainability, including in the Gobi desert," WUR said.

Ma reportedly expressed interest in making agriculture more attractive to young talent and wished to visit again to explore collaboration opportunities.

Ma was recently snapped on Alibaba's main campus in Hangzhou in May during the AliDay celebration. Ma, formerly one of the most candid Chinese entrepreneurs, kept a low profile since a controversial speech in Shanghai in 2020 cost him the mega initial public offering of Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech affiliate.

In 2021, Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai assured Ma's well-being, adding that he was "lying low right now" while taking up new hobbies such as painting.

Price Action: BABA shares closed higher by 2.50% at $125.45 on the last check Friday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons