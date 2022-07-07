Insiders Are Selling Alphabet And 2 Other Stocks

US gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Applied Materials

The Trade: Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT SVP, CLO Teri Little sold a total of 33,131 shares at an average price of $86.28. The insider received around $2.86 million from selling those shares.

What's Happening: Applied Materials recently announced acquisition of Picosun Oy.

Applied Materials recently announced acquisition of Picosun Oy. What Applied Materials Does: Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world.

Monolithic Power Systems

The Trade: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR CEO Michael Hsing sold a total of 11,495 shares at an average price of $361.57. The insider received around $4.16 million as a result of the transaction.

What's Happening: Monolithic Power Systems, last month, announced a second quarter dividend of $0.75 per common share.

Monolithic Power Systems, last month, announced a second quarter dividend of $0.75 per common share. What Monolithic Power Systems Does: Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions.

