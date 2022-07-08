ñol

Apple Teased First-Ever iPhone Using Clownfish Wallpaper But Never Included It: Now, It Might Be Finally Here

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 8, 2022 6:04 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The iPhone Clownfish wallpaper was showcased by late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs
  • The wallpaper became iconic as it was linked to the first iPhone but it was never shipped
  • Some users are reporting than an enhanced version of the clownfish wallpaper is included in iOS16 Beta 3

Some Apple Inc AAPL users are reporting that the iconic clownfish wallpaper seen during the release of the first-ever iPhone has made a comeback in its latest iOS16 beta release.

What Happened: Self-described tech geek Jack Roberts said on Twitter, first reported by The Verge, that wallpaper featuring the clownfish with a background of green anemone was present in iOS 16 Beta 3. 

Apple-focused journalist Mark Gurman pointed out that it was the wallpaper Steve Jobs used when the original iPhone was announced 15 years ago, but never made it on any shipped device. 

Why It Matters: There is no clarity whether the clownfish wallpaper would make its way into the final release of the upcoming iOS16, noted The Verge. 

The wallpaper has been enhanced with a higher resolution and comes with a swipe-up parallax animation, according to the report. 

Clownfish are not the only creatures making a comeback as Apple dives into nostalgia. 

The Tim Cook-led company recently brought back “Clarus the Dogcow” bitmap as part of its upcoming macOS Ventura desktop operating system. The Dogcow, an amalgamation of a cow and a dog, helps users gauge the orientation of a page. 

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.4% higher at $146.35 on Thursday in the regular session and fell 0.3% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Apple via Wayback Machine

 

