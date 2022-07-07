Read Why Reopening Of Schools Is Likely To Make ACCO Brands Weather Inflationary Pressures

- BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand has reiterated a Buy rating on ACCO Brands Corp ACCO, with a price target of $14.
- The analyst thinks ACCO has no exposure to the apparel overstocked inventory at retailers this year.
- The company’s back-to-school sell-in season began before retailers were worried about consumer spending and orders were received earlier to ensure supply chain snags don’t deter deliveries.
- The analyst thinks the orders are unlikely to be canceled, resulting in ACCO’s Q2 earnings being in-line or above street view.
- Although, the inflationary pressures induced consumer spending decline could reduce follow on orders to ACCO.
- Depleted channel inventory, along with in-person learning, is expected to contribute to an increase in sales of school supplies this year.
- Price Action: ACCO shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $6.48 on the last check Thursday.
