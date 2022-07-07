ñol

Read Why Reopening Of Schools Is Likely To Make ACCO Brands Weather Inflationary Pressures

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 12:09 PM | 1 min read
  • BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand has reiterated a Buy rating on ACCO Brands Corp ACCO, with a price target of $14.
  • The analyst thinks ACCO has no exposure to the apparel overstocked inventory at retailers this year.
  • The company’s back-to-school sell-in season began before retailers were worried about consumer spending and orders were received earlier to ensure supply chain snags don’t deter deliveries.
  • The analyst thinks the orders are unlikely to be canceled, resulting in ACCO’s Q2 earnings being in-line or above street view.
  • Although, the inflationary pressures induced consumer spending decline could reduce follow on orders to ACCO.
  • Depleted channel inventory, along with in-person learning, is expected to contribute to an increase in sales of school supplies this year.
  • Price Action: ACCO shares are trading higher by 1.25% at $6.48 on the last check Thursday.

