Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Is Trading Higher

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY shares are trading higher Thursday after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.

Sue Gove, who was recently appointed interim CEO, disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at an average price of $4.61 per share.

Board member Harriet Edelman disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.94 per share and Jeff Kirwan, who also sits on Bed Bath & Beyond's board, disclosed the purchase of 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.90 per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond is an omnichannel retailer that offers a wide spectrum of home furnishings.

BBBY Price Action: Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week high of $32.61 and a 52-week low of $4.38.

The stock was up 6.26% at $4.75 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.