SAS Airline Cancels Flight On Pilot Shortage, Though Passenger Volume Jumped

- Several SAS AB SASDF flights were canceled as around 1,000 pilots walked out at its main SAS Scandinavia arm, overshadowing a traffic surge during June.
- Reuters reported that collapsed talks between the airline and pilots over a new collective bargaining agreement prompted a strike.
- During June, more than 1.9 million passengers traveled with SAS, an increase of approximately 220% compared to the same month last year.
- SAS' capacity increased by approximately 150%. The total number of passengers increased by 7% compared to last month, and capacity increased by 6%. The flown load factor for June was 80%, an improvement of 33 percentage points compared to June last year.
- "Overall ticket sales have been positive in June, even if the whole aviation ecosystem still faces challenges in the global ramp-up. The notice of strike from the SAS Scandinavia pilots' unions started impacting our bookings toward the end of the month," said Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.
- The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said it had "voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S., a legal process for financial restructuring conducted under U.S. federal court supervision."
- The company said it is in advanced discussions with several potential lenders to obtain additional debtor-in-possession financing for up to $700 million.
