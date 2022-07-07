Blackstone Makes $400M Investment In Environmental Commodities Exchange Xpansiv

- Blackstone Inc BX commits to invest $400 million in Xpansiv Limited, the market-infrastructure platform for global carbon and environmental commodities.
- Xpansiv helps investors to trade in sustainable assets, including carbon offsets and renewable-energy credits, WSJ reported.
- It also lets investors swap offsets linked to green projects such as preserving trees, credits companies receive for buying clean power, and oil and gas contracts accounting for the carbon footprint.
- Blackstone's capital will enable Xpansiv's growth across organic initiatives and future acquisitions.
- The investment will be facilitated through funds managed by Blackstone's energy-focused private-equity business, Blackstone Energy Partners.
- "We believe environmental commodities are a critical new asset class that must scale exponentially to meet climate change mitigation targets pledged by governments, companies, and entire industries," Bilal Khan, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone.
- Price Action: BX shares are trading higher by 0.92% at $94.83 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.