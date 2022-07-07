Why Is GameStop Surging By Around 10%? 22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA rose 39.6% to $0.2471 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA rose 33.2% to $3.81 in pre-market trading. The company’s stock jumped 190% on Wednesday after completing its spin-off from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ACRX rose 27.4% to $0.3301 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Cryptyde, Inc. TYDE rose 16.5% to $1.41 in pre-market trading. Cryptyde recently disclosed a corporate roadmap for the remainder of 2022 into 2023.
- Dave Inc. DAVE rose 16% to $0.84 in pre-market trading.
- Veru Inc. VERU rose 14.6% to $14.93 in pre-market trading. Veru shares gained 13% on Wednesday after the company announced the publication of the results from a Phase 3 COVID-19 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of oral sabizabulin for the treatment of hospitalized moderate-severe COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS and death in The New England Journal of Medicine Evidence.
- Exicure, Inc. XCUR rose 13.9% to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ARTW rose 12.6% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. Art's-Way Manufacturing recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.04.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET rose 12.3% to $0.5399 in pre-market trading. ZW Data Action Tech, during May, reported a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share.
- MIND Technology, Inc. MIND rose 11.2% to $0.9273 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it received orders for sonar and source controller systems totaling approximately $7.7 million.
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited CNTB shares rose 9.7% to $0.9690 in pre-market trading.
- Quotient Limited QTNT rose 9.6% to $0.2730 in pre-market trading. Quotient Form4 filing showed that Director Zubeen Shroff reported purchase of 4.66 million shares at $0.30 pe share.
- GameStop Corp. GME rose 9.6% to $128.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced a stock split.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 9% to $4.87 in pre-market trading after several SEC filings showed recent insider buying.
- Caterpillar Inc. CAT rose 3.3% to $178.00 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. DMAC fell 32.2% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company announced a clinical hold of its Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 clinical trial for DM199.
- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. CTMX fell 18% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported Phase 2 results for praluzatamab ravtansine in breast cancer. Piper Sandler and Mizuho downgraded the stock also.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY shares fell 11.2% to $0.3720 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP fell 11.1% to $0.7999 in pre-market trading. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 49% on Wednesday after the company announced FDA clearance of its IND application for nalmefene implant.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB fell 9.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH shares fell 8.1% to $0.2440 in pre-market trading after jumping 73% on Wednesday.
- The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. NAPA fell 6.3% to $19.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported a secondary offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock.
