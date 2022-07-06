Meet Nisun International – A Supply Chain Solutions Provider That Says It Could Power China's National Agenda Of Rural Revitalization

According to Gartner Inc. IT, the future could see a substantial reinvention of supply chain management, unlocking the potential for supply chains to play an increasingly prominent role in business. It postulates that integrating financial services into supply chain management could generate considerable and impactful cost reductions for businesses.

Meet Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd NISN — a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions company providing professional supply chain solutions to enterprises and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai.

Nisun provides solutions for technology supply chain management, asset routing and digital transformation of financial institutions.

The company says that through its closed-loop ecosystem built on fintech platforms, it enables small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enhance their access to capital. In addition, it supports small- and medium-sized commercial banks and other financial institutions by providing direct banking solutions for the distribution and management of their banking and other financial products.

Apart from the financial sector, Nisun has expanded its interests into the coal supply chain industry and, more recently, the agriculture industry. Its competition includes FinVolution Group FINV, Qudian Inc. QD, 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT

SME Financing Solutions

Nisun International offers technology-customized financing solutions to SMEs in China to improve their financing channels and unlock funding sources. It does this through its three subsidiary companies, Fintech (Shanghai) Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Beijing Hengtai Puhui Information Service Co. Ltd and Shanghai Nami Financial Consulting Co. Ltd.

Fintech helps SME issuers issue debt securities on China's provincial and municipal financial asset exchanges.

Beijing Hengtai Puhui Information Services offers a comprehensive range of financing solutions, including due diligence, government registration, customer referral, investor education and maintenance.

Shanghai Nami Financial Consulting connects SMEs with institutional and individual investors based on their financing needs.

Coal Supply Chain Operations

Another key area of operation for Nisun is the coal supply chain industry where Nisun reports that it aims to use its core supply chain management capabilities to provide a variety of services to the coal supply chain's upstream and downstream enterprises. Its support includes transactional promotion, pricing analysis and determination, logistics guarantees, market guidance, payment settlement and financing.

Fanlunke Supply Chain Management, a Nisun-controlled affiliate, has collaborated with two leading companies — Cangzhou China Railway Equipment Manufacturing Materials and Shanxi Guoxin Energy Corporation Shengda Coal to develop robust supply chain services for the coal industry.

Cangzhou Railway assists Nisun in supervising and controlling commerce, cargo, information, and capital flows. Through Shanxi, Nisun works to improve Shengda Coal's logistics and operational efficiency. Nisun believes that Shengda Coal's large market share will allow it to grow and expand its presence in the energy industry.

Expansion Into The Agriculture Industry

Nisun has also expanded into the agriculture industry and aims to contribute to China's agricultural supply chain industry's digital transformation and modernization. The company says it thinks that the agricultural supply chain's business model will be reshaped as digital technology and agriculture merge. The company has entered into a strategic collaboration with Henan Wanbang International Agricultural Products Logistics Co. Ltd. to support farmers and rural areas, thus enabling China’s modern agriculture supply chain and industrial chain.

Like many high-growth stocks, Nisun’s stock took a beating from interest rate hikes and the selloff of Chinese stocks. But the company says that its turnover quadrupled in the past year from $42.19 million in 2020 to over $160 million in 2021, and the price crash does not reflect its true performance.

Nisun believes that with the rising prices of energy products like coal and natural gas and an imminent food shortage resulting from the disruption of the fertilizer market from the Ukraine war, its diversified model of supply chain offerings — of coal, agriculture and the fast-growing e-commerce industry — will position it to play a prominent role in the global arena.

