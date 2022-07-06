Here's How Susquehanna Views Union Pacific & CSX

by

Susquehanna analyst Bascome Majors downgraded Union Pacific Corp UNP to Neutral from Positive and lowered the price target to $235 (an upside of 13%) from $310.

analyst Bascome Majors downgraded to Neutral from Positive and lowered the price target to $235 (an upside of 13%) from $310. The analyst also lowered the price target for CSX Corp CSX to $36 (an upside of 25%) from $45 while maintaining the Positive rating for the shares.

to $36 (an upside of 25%) from $45 while maintaining the Positive rating for the shares. Majors stated that the target change is part of a broader note, re-valuing rails lower because volume recovery is at risk from macro downside or capacity constraints.

Furthermore, the analyst noted the cost of restoring service might surprise to the upside. Majors also lowered his U.S. and Canadian rail target multiples.

Price Action: UNP shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $208.12 and CSX higher by 0.61% at $28.68 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.