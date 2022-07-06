Why RingCentral Shares Are Trading Lower Today

- Needham analyst Ryan Koontz downgraded RingCentral, Inc RNG from Buy to Hold.
- His recent fieldwork indicates the company's enterprise growth could continue to slow to the point where 2023 estimates now appear at risk.
- Since 4Q21, he worried that a softening pipeline could impact RNG's enterprise revenue growth and limit the magnitude of revenue beats if new strategic partner sales did not quickly gain momentum.
- It has become clear that Microsoft Corp MSFT Teams' enterprise footprint up-sell to voice represents an "increasing headwind" to RingCentral's growth.
- His recent research indicates that new Teams' sell-in dialing plan opportunities now reach below $5 per month per seat.
- Therefore, he lowered his 2023 estimates for revenue growth from 24% to 22% and EPS from $2.48 to $2.29 and downgraded the stock.
- Price Action: RNG shares traded lower by 9.82% at $55.31 on the last check Wednesday.
