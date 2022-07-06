AgroFresh Expands SmartFresh Inbox In California

by

AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has expanded its SmartFresh Inbox in California with the California Department of Pesticide Regulation's (CDPR) approval for new crops.

SmartFresh InBox offers protection in a small, portable sachet, expanding the availability of SmartFresh technology for growers, packers, and retailers.

SmartFresh (1-MCP) ethylene management technology delays the ripening process and helps maintain post-harvest produce quality and freshness.

"In the fight against food loss and waste, it is essential to make better solutions more accessible to our customers," said chief commercial officer Michael Hamby.

Price Action: AGFS shares are trading flat at $1.68 on the last check Wednesday.

