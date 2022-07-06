AgroFresh Expands SmartFresh Inbox In California

- AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has expanded its SmartFresh Inbox in California with the California Department of Pesticide Regulation's (CDPR) approval for new crops.
- SmartFresh InBox offers protection in a small, portable sachet, expanding the availability of SmartFresh technology for growers, packers, and retailers.
- SmartFresh (1-MCP) ethylene management technology delays the ripening process and helps maintain post-harvest produce quality and freshness.
- "In the fight against food loss and waste, it is essential to make better solutions more accessible to our customers," said chief commercial officer Michael Hamby.
- Price Action: AGFS shares are trading flat at $1.68 on the last check Wednesday.
