AgroFresh Expands SmartFresh Inbox In California

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 11:04 AM | 1 min read
  • AgroFresh Solutions Inc AGFS has expanded its SmartFresh Inbox in California with the California Department of Pesticide Regulation's (CDPR) approval for new crops.
  • SmartFresh InBox offers protection in a small, portable sachet, expanding the availability of SmartFresh technology for growers, packers, and retailers.
  • SmartFresh (1-MCP) ethylene management technology delays the ripening process and helps maintain post-harvest produce quality and freshness.
  • "In the fight against food loss and waste, it is essential to make better solutions more accessible to our customers," said chief commercial officer Michael Hamby.
  • Price Action: AGFS shares are trading flat at $1.68 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral