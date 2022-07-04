Elon Musk Takes 'July 4' Dig At Twitter With Paul Revere Meme

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has taken a "Fourth of July" dig at Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: The entrepreneur shared a meme of how Twitter would supposedly look in 1775 during the Revolutionary War.

The joke depicted how Paul Revere would have tweeted his warning about an imminent British attack, although the revolutionary hero’s post would have also attracted a Twitter label saying, “Learn how British taxes are beneficial for society.”

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: In May 2020, Twitter enraged former President Donald Trump after a fact-check label was placed on a tweet in which he alleged election interference.

The social media platform, then led by Jack Dorsey, also introduced new labels and warning messages to provide additional “context” and information on tweets containing COVID-19 misinformation in May 2020.

Musk, the richest person in the world, is attempting to take over Twitter. He recently took a dig at a British politician after the latter’s tweet was labeled by the social media platform as “Russian state-affiliated media.”

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 1.2% higher at $681.79 in the regular session and fell 0.3% in extended trading. Twitter shares closed 2.25% higher at $38.23 in regular trading and gained 0.2% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Once Feted By Vladimir Putin, Top Russian Economist Now Faces Embezzlement Charges