ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Barclays Cuts Price Target For Avis Budget & Hertz Global - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 3:32 PM | 1 min read
  • Barclays analyst Brian Johnson lowered the price target for Avis Budget Group Inc CAR to $158 (1.7% upside) from $223 while maintaining the Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst reduced the price target on Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ to $21 (28% upside) from $23 while maintaining the Over Weight rating on the shares.
  • Johnson points out that the supply/demand imbalance for Avis and Hertz is being exacerbated by Enterprise, which may be adding to the rental car supply crunch by assigning the fleet to its pre-negotiated corporate contracts at the expense of the leisure segment.
  • The analyst assesses that 20% of the U.S. leisure market is at stake for Enterprise to reclaim.
  • Johnson sees Q4 and 2023 at risk of negative earnings revisions for Avis and Hertz, reflecting waning consumers, a recovery in new car production, and the chance of Enterprise taking back airport share.
  • Price Action: CAR shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $155.54 and HTZ lower by 1.23% at $16.41 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas