Diageo Partners With Vita Coco For Cocktail Line

Diageo Plc DEO has partnered with Vita Coco Company Inc COCO to launch a line of premium canned cocktails.

The Cocktails will be 5% ABV and sold in 12oz cans for a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 4-pack.

The line is expected to hit shelves in early 2023.

Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $169.58 on the last check Tuesday.

