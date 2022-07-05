Diageo Partners With Vita Coco For Cocktail Line

- Diageo Plc DEO has partnered with Vita Coco Company Inc COCO to launch a line of premium canned cocktails.
- The cocktails are crafted with a blend of Captain Morgan rum and refreshing-tasting Vita Coco coconut water.
- Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan line will be available in three offerings, Pina Colada, Strawberry Daiquiri, and Lime Mojito.
- The Cocktails will be 5% ABV and sold in 12oz cans for a suggested retail price of $14.99 per 4-pack.
- The line is expected to hit shelves in early 2023.
- Price Action: DEO shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $169.58 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.