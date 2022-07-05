ñol

eToro Confirms Terminating SPAC Merger With FinTech Acquisition: Key Takeaways

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 5, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Special purpose acquisition company (SPACFinTech Acquisition Corp V FTCV and leading social investing network eToro Group Ltd mutually agreed to terminate their merger plan immediately.
  • Media reports floated earlier over the possible termination of the deal.
  • Initially announced in March 2021, the proposed merger was subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. However, the companies failed to accomplish the targets by the June 30 deadline.
  • Yoni Assia, Co-founder, and CEO of eToro, said: “We ended Q2 2022 with approximately 2.7 million funded accounts, an increase of over 12% versus the end of 2021, demonstrating continued customer acquisition and retention rates that have been improving over time. We remain confident in our long-term growth strategy and excited for the future of eToro.”
  • Neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee.
  • eToro targeted a $1 billion funding round to dodge its delayed attempt to go public.
  • However, as the markets moved southwards, eToro, like most other brokers, failed to sustain its previous growth trajectory as required by closing conditions for its SPAC deal.
  • Price Action: FTCV shares closed at $9.85 on Friday.

