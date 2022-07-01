eToro Said To Abandon SPAC Merger

Retail stock and cryptocurrency brokerage platform eToro is reportedly not going ahead with its planned blank-check merger.

What Happened: The Information reported (via The Block Crypto) that the company has halted plans to merge with a Betsy Cohen-backed special purpose acquisition (SPAC) firm FinTech Acquisition Corp. V FTCV.

The deal was first announced in March 2021 and gave eToro an implied valuation of $10.4 billion. After facing setbacks with SEC approval in December, the merger was postponed to June 2022 with a revised valuation of $8.8 billion.

As per the report, a spokesperson said the company would be sharing an update on the deal in the coming days.

As of 2020, eToro’s assets were split as 44% in equities, 32% in commodities, 16% in cryptocurrencies, and 8% in currencies. The firm has offered Bitcoin BTC/USD trading on its platform since 2013. It has since added support for Ethereum ETH/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD, and a range of other crypto assets.

