ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

eToro Said To Abandon SPAC Merger

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
July 1, 2022 4:28 AM | 1 min read
eToro Said To Abandon SPAC Merger

Retail stock and cryptocurrency brokerage platform eToro is reportedly not going ahead with its planned blank-check merger.

What Happened: The Information reported (via The Block Crypto) that the company has halted plans to merge with a Betsy Cohen-backed special purpose acquisition (SPAC) firm FinTech Acquisition Corp. V FTCV.

See Also: ETORO VS. COINBASE

The deal was first announced in March 2021 and gave eToro an implied valuation of $10.4 billion. After facing setbacks with SEC approval in December, the merger was postponed to June 2022 with a revised valuation of $8.8 billion.

As per the report, a spokesperson said the company would be sharing an update on the deal in the coming days.

As of 2020, eToro’s assets were split as 44% in equities, 32% in commodities, 16% in cryptocurrencies, and 8% in currencies. The firm has offered Bitcoin BTC/USD trading on its platform since 2013. It has since added support for Ethereum ETH/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD, and a range of other crypto assets.

See Also: eToro Hones In On $1B Funding As SPAC Plans Setback

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Betsy CohenBitcoineToroCryptocurrencyNewsSmall CapMarketsMedia