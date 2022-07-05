Why Stellantis Shares Are Sliding Today

by

Stellantis NV STLA could lose 220,000 vehicles in 2022 as lost output due to the semiconductor supply crunch, Reuters reported, citing the Italy-based FIM CISL union.

FIM CISL said Stellantis' vehicle production in the first half of 2022 declined 14% year-on-year to 351,890 units.

"It's as if one of the group's large plants stopped for a year," the report nquoted the head of the FIM CISL union, Ferdinando Uliano.

The most affected sites were the Melfi plant and the Sevel van-making facility.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 6.53% at $11.59 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

