Toyota Launches Hybrid SUV For Indian Market: Reuters

Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled its first mass-market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), Reuters reported.

Toyota will build the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in alliance with Suzuki Motor SZKMY .

Related : 2 Japanese Auto Giants To Jointly Make New Hybrid SUV In India

The Japanese auto major's latest offering will compete with Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for major auto sales in India.

Also Read : Why Toyota Will Stick To Making Hybrid Cars Amid Growing Calls For EV Transition

Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.96% at $154.17 on Thursday.

TM shares closed lower by 0.96% at $154.17 on Thursday. Photo Via Company

