Toyota Launches Hybrid SUV For Indian Market: Reuters

- Toyota Motor Corp TM has unveiled its first mass-market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), Reuters reported.
- Toyota will build the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV in alliance with Suzuki Motor SZKMY.
- The Japanese auto major’s latest offering will compete with Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. HYMTF and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for major auto sales in India.
- Price Action: TM shares closed lower by 0.96% at $154.17 on Thursday.
