Brazil has become the latest country to say it wants Apple Inc’s AAPL proprietary Lightning cable connector replaced with the USB-C standard.

What Happened: Brazil’s regulatory agency Anatel has proposed requirements for smartphone manufacturers related to the charging port and said that the USB-C allows “greater convenience for consumers,” reported 9to5Mac, citing Tecnoblog.

Another reason cited by the regulator is that the move to USB-C will help reduce waste as customers can reuse their existing adapters.

The reported proposal, still in the public consultation phase, mainly targets Apple’s smartphones as rival Android phones made by Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG unit Google already come equipped with USB-C charging ports.

Why It Matters: The public can share their opinions on the proposal until Aug. 26, 2022, and if approved, the USB-C port will become mandatory in Brazil beginning July 1, 2024, reported 9to5Mac.

This month, the European Union mandated a standard charger for iPhones and other devices. Phone and tablet makers must comply by the fall of 2024.

Also in June, Sen. Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized the “lack of interoperability standards for charging” in a letter to the Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, saying it results in “e-waste and environmental damage.”

The senators urged the Department of Commerce to “develop a comprehensive plan that will protect both consumers and the environment by addressing the lack of a common U.S. charging standard."

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 3% lower at $137.44 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple Mixed Reality Headset Could Feature The Powerful M2 Chip

Photo by Yalcin Sonat on Shutterstock