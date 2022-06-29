ñol

Here's What Rosenblatt Expects From Micron's Upcoming Quarterly Results

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 2:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Micron Technology, Inc MU reports May quarter earnings on June 30, after market close.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects sales and non-GAAP EPS to be in-line with his sales and EPS estimates of $8.70 billion and $2.46, slightly above the consensus of $8.65 billion and $2.46, respectively. 
  • He sees the May quarter led by data center, auto, and industrial strength offset by the mixed or weaker consumer, low-end PC, and mobile handsets. 
  • Across the board, including in data center, mobile, PC, and auto, and better than expected bit shipment and pricing trends for DRAM and NAND.
  • For the August quarter guide, he noticed some risk to his aggressive over 10% q/q sales growth assumption on mixed PC datapoints.
  • However, he is comfortable in the company exceeding consensus mid-single-digit sales growth on data center product/content ramps as non-memory component shortages become less of a nasty headwind.
  • He views DRAM bit demand growth for 2022 (and 2023, for that matter), exceeding ample supply of 16%-18%, as infrastructure-related end markets offsetting potential unit inflation-driven headwinds in consumer, PCs, and mobile.
  • He expects management to reiterate a go-forward memory/storage market as memory, in particular, becomes a gating factor in compute performance enabling the company to see OM levels of 30% plus, FCF >10%, and EBITDA margins in the low-50% level.
  • He rated the stock as a Buy with a price target of $165.
  • Price Action: MU shares traded lower by 3.51% at $55.83 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

