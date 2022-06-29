ñol

How A New Delta Air Policy May Help Travelers This July 4th Holiday Weekend

by Dylan Wechsler, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 29, 2022 12:24 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points

Delta Air Inc. DAL is hoping to help travelers on what's expected to be another travel-heavy holiday weekend.

For July 4th, the Atlanta-based airline announced that it would waive any fees associated with rebooking a flight that is scheduled from July 1 – July 4, if the original flight gets canceled.

The new flight must take off on or before July 8.

Customers won’t have to pay any fare difference assuming that they are traveling from the same origin and to the same destination.

The fee waiver will remain in place until July 4 and customers will be able to make the free change by using the Fly Delta App.

The news comes as airlines continue to struggle with a lack of employees and a high volume of travelers during holiday weekends. Many flights have been canceled or delayed. According to CBS News, more than 2,500 flights were canceled over Memorial Day weekend. And according to CNN, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and more than 5,000 were delayed on Christmas Eve.

Photo: Courtesy of Thank You (22.5 Millions+) on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

