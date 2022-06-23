Raymond James Cuts Delta Air Lines Price Target By ~6%

by

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth lowered the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc's DAL to $50 (an upside of 73%) from $53 while maintaining the Strong Buy rating on the shares.

: Raymond James Shakes Up Ratings & Price Targets On Several US Airlines; Downgrades Alaska Air Syth sees unique tailwinds for DAL vs. legacy peers, which are, in addition to its relatively lower debt burden (vs. AAL), lack of a hefty aircraft order book (vs. UAL), history of balanced capital deployment, and structural advantages.

Pilot Shortage Pushes American Airlines To Quit Services In 4 Cities: CNBC Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 3.45% at $28.96 on the last check Thursday.

