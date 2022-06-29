The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Jhonson believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't have ordered the invasion of Ukraine if he was a woman.

What Happened: Johnson, who was in Germany for the G7 summit, in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, said the war in Ukraine by Russia is a "perfect example of toxic masculinity."

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, if he were, I really don't think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told the media house.

"If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it's what he is doing in Ukraine," he added.

The comments came after the western nation leaders ended the three-day G7 summit in Germany, where they promised to increase the economic and political pressure on Putin.

Johnson will next be in Madrid for a NATO summit along with the foreign secretary, Liz Truss.

Why It Matters: The Russia-Ukraine war has dragged on for four months. There have been various reports about the ill health of President Putin; however, the atrocities by Russian forces toward Ukrainian civilians don't seem to be ending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, accused Putin of becoming "a terrorist" and leading a "terrorist state" after a fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk that Zelenskyy said killed at least 18 people.

