Vladimir Putin Would Not Have Invaded Ukraine If He Was A Woman: Boris Johnson Dubs Russian Leader 'Perfect Example Of Toxic Masculinity'

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 29, 2022 10:02 AM | 1 min read

The U.K. Prime Minister Boris Jhonson believes Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't have ordered the invasion of Ukraine if he was a woman.

What Happened: Johnson, who was in Germany for the G7 summit, in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, said the war in Ukraine by Russia is a "perfect example of toxic masculinity."

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, if he were, I really don't think he would have embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson told the media house.

See Also: Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'

"If you want a perfect example of toxic masculinity, it's what he is doing in Ukraine," he added.

The comments came after the western nation leaders ended the three-day G7 summit in Germany, where they promised to increase the economic and political pressure on Putin.

Johnson will next be in Madrid for a NATO summit along with the foreign secretary, Liz Truss.

Why It Matters: The Russia-Ukraine war has dragged on for four months. There have been various reports about the ill health of President Putin; however, the atrocities by Russian forces toward Ukrainian civilians don't seem to be ending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, accused Putin of becoming "a terrorist" and leading a "terrorist state" after a fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk that Zelenskyy said killed at least 18 people.

Read Next: Russia Bans Jill Biden, Daughter Ashley, Others From Country: Who Else Is On Putin's Blacklist?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Boris JohnsonEurasiaRussiaVladimir PutinNewsPoliticsGlobalGeneral