Russia Bans Jill Biden, Daughter Ashley, Others From Country: Who Else Is On Putin's Blacklist?

A new round of Americans have been banned from entering the country of Russia.

First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley top the list. Here’s who else was included and who was previously banned by the country.

What Happened: In retaliation to new sanctions by the U.S. on Russia and Vladimir Putin, the country has responded with sanctions of its own.

Russia announced 25 Americans including Jill Biden and Ashley Biden are banned from entering the country, as reported by Axios.

The country said the people on the list are “responsible for shaping the Russophobic” policy in the U.S.

Also included on the list are Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sens. Susan Collins, Chuck Grassley, Ben Sasse, Martin Heinrich and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The list of banned Americans also includes several academic leaders.

“It just goes to show you that Russian capacity for these kinds of cynical moves is basically bottomless, so it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise to any of us that they would do something like this,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

The ban from Russia is listed as indefinite.

Why It’s Important: The U.S. has placed sanctions on Russia and Putin since the country invaded Ukraine.

In May, Russia announced sanctions against 963 Americans who were banned from entering the country. The list included President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Others on the list included Hillary Clinton, Hunter Biden, Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress. Russia also banned several former members of Congress who have died, including John McCain, Harry Reid and Orrin Hatch.

A surprising name on the May sanctions to many was actor Morgan Freeman. Russia said Freeman made the sanctions list due to a video message recorded in 2017 where he accused Russia of conspiring against the United States.

One name that has managed to not be added to the Russian sanctions list is former President Donald Trump.

The sanctions from Russia come as leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations are meeting and have pledged support to Ukraine.