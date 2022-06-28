Vladimir Putin Has 'Less Than Two Years To Live,' Intelligence Officials Say

Rumors over Russian President Vladimir Putin's failing health have been a topic of discussion around the world since his invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Earlier, a U.S. Intelligence report said that Putin has cancer, now, the head of the Ukrainian Intelligence Service says that he is suffering from multiple 'grave' illnesses and has 'less than two years' to live.

According to Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Kyiv spies who infiltrated Kremlin made these assertions based on 'human intelligence,' USA Today reported.

Budanov told the publication, "Putin doesn't have a long life ahead of him."

Why It Matters: Putin's health has been the subject of intense rumors for a long time now. In the past two decades, he has been rumored to be dead or dying at least ten times.

The discussion seems to be never-ending this time, escalating further after the President was seen unstable, swaying back and forth during a Russian state awards ceremony in a video.

Kremlin has publicly denied reports of Putin's failing health. Recently, Russian diplomat Dmitry Pesakov laughed off rumors about Putin being terminally ill, insisting that Putin is "fighting fit" and even playing sports.

"What I suggest is that you watch his performance (during sports)," Peskov said.