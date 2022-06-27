ñol

Wells Fargo Upgrades Old Dominion Freight, Sees 15% Upside

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 27, 2022 3:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL to Overweight from Equal Weight and increased the price target to $300 (an upside of 15%) from $280.
  • The analyst had the opportunity to visit with management and tour a terminal.
  • The analyst claims she walked away from the meeting more constructive and confident about the LTL freight environment and ODFL's growth opportunity within that market.
  • Poliniak-Cusic claimed to have heard about consistent high demand, which was echoed in recent talks with XPO Logistics Inc XPO.
  • The analyst mentions that despite reports of emerging consumer weakness, ODFL's specific end markets have continued to exhibit strength. Furthermore, she added that ODFL maintains a quality of service that is increasing its share of the LTL market.
  • According to the analyst, its earnings growth profile should continue to improve on a relative basis. Consequently, she believes an earnings multiple closer to its historical multiple is justifiable.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $260.26 on the last check Monday.

