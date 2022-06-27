ñol

Just Eat Takeaway Hikes European Restaurant Commissions: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 2:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Dutch multinational online food ordering and delivery company, Just Eat Takeaway.com JTKWY has hiked the commission charged for restaurants by one percent in European markets, Reuters reported.
  • The report further noted that the company had made an exception in Britain due to severe competition from Deliveroo PLC DROOF and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER Uber Eats.
  • "I can confirm that in response to rising inflation and higher operational costs, we are increasing our commission rates for the first time in five years in certain European markets," the report cited a spokesperson.
  • The move comes at a time when restaurants are facing higher costs due to inflation.
  • Price Action: JTKWY shares are trading higher by 0.13% at $3.815 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksRestaurantsMediaGeneral